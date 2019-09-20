I don’t go to Goa to drink. Don’t get me wrong, I love sitting at a beach shack as much as anyone else, with a G&T in one hand and the promise of a couple more courtesy of its friendly barmen. But it’s to eat that I return to Goa. Nowhere else, not even in Kerala, or Pondicherry, is the catch as fresh, the curries as redolent with spices and ingredients.

Goa is a diner’s paradise. No restaurant — not even those that cater to the flotsam and jetsam of tourists — is ever really bad. It’s impossible to have a poor meal in the state. And if you just ...