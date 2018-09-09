A Gandhi apology matters

It’s shameful that nearly 35 years after the Sikh killings of 1984, the Congress party has not found a sensible and truthful way of talking about this event. Alongside the Emergency, it’s the lowest point in the party’s history. Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments in London confirm the impression it’s at a loss.

His statement that Congress was not involved is only narrowly and technically correct. It ignores the bigger question of moral responsibility. Meanwhile, the claim Congress was not involved hinges on the fact we’re not aware of instructions handed ...