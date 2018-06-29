A new age for open museums

The quite amazing retrospective on S H Raza — the first following his demise in 2016 — is worth viewing for the spectrum of art the Piramal Art Foundation has been able to acquire and collate for the purpose. The paintings are mostly spectacular, the curation well thought through, and the display by a Singapore-based design shop worthy of the assignment.

It is an admirable celebration of one of India’s favourite poster boys for modern art and shows the reasons why he won accolades for his popular collectivity. The value of the works on display is staggering. If there is ...