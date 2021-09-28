A one-horse race

As the sale of the national carrier enters its final phase, let me bring the readers interested in this saga up to speed. As the disinvestment secretary confirmed to the media, the Tata group and a consortium led by Ajay Singh have submitted bids for the enterprise value.

By the end of next month, we will have some clarity on the technical and the financial bids. The two bids are believed to be “competitive”. (read not an Ajay Singh-style Rs 1 versus Rs 20,000 crore by the Tata group). But whatever the final numbers, most expect the national carrier to move into the Tata ...