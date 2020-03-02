A telecom crisis, once again

October 2019: The Supreme Court (SC) upholds the government’s definition of gross revenues (GR) and directs telcos to cough up trillions of rupees in arrears, interest and penalty. On February 14, 2020, the SC fulminates at non-compliance of its orders. The government scurries for cover and asks telcos to pay their dues by midnight.

Telcos make some payments over the next week. A flurry of meetings between telecom chieftains, ministers and top government officials follows. Four months have elapsed and no solution appears to be in sight. Senior journalists, lawyers and telecom ...