Act now on global warming

That the combat against global warming is making no headway and the consequential changes in climate may accentuate with time is clear from reports released ahead of the two-week United Nations (UN) climate summit (COP 24) beginning at Katowice (Poland) from Sunday.

The latest Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Bulletin of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says the level of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, notably the most potent carbon dioxide, hit a new record in 2017. More worrisome is the assertion that there are no signs of reversals in this trend and that the window of opportunity for ...