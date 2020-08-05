JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Best of BS Opinion: Breaking up Big Tech, J&K after Article 370, and more
Business Standard

After the moratorium: Banks have to face their bad loan problem, again

Indian banks will have a hard task when RBI's moratorium ends this month. Those that do not get capital will have to show their true health, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay

Topics
Non-performing assets | Reserve Bank of India | Moratorium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay 

Tamal Bandyopadhyay

IDBI Bank Ltd and Uco Bank did an encore in the June quarter. IDBI Bank posted a Rs 144.43 crore net profit, after recording a Rs 139 crore net profit in the March quarter. Before that, it had posted losses close to Rs 42,000 crore for 13 successive quarters.

For Uco Bank, the June quarter net profit is Rs 21.45 crore: after it had made an even smaller, Rs 17 crore, net profit in March quarter. The Kolkata-headquartered bank took 17 quarters and over Rs 16,000 crore loss up its chin to come back to the black. The State Bank of India has put up a stellar show. Its net profit in the June ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU