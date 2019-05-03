And then there was one...

The other day, yet another street dog was run over by a car near our house. I stopped to ask the two watchmen nearby, the only people outside in the afternoon heat, if anything could be done for the unfortunate animal. “A change of law would be good,” said one of them.

I asked why? The story they told me gave me food for thought. It all started when a street dog gave birth to three puppies in winter this year. The watchmen finally had something to do to pass time during their long working hours. “We looked after them, brought them milk and found gunny bags for them to ...