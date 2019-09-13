Apple's new bite

Apple has tweaked its focus and marketing strategy in its bid to seek new revenue streams and markets. The trillion-dollar company this week announced the launch of many new products, such as several models of the much-anticipated iPhone11 — including a high-end, four-camera Pro version — a redesigned iPad, the Apple Watch 5 and so on.

It also revealed details about its new streaming TV and gaming services. The gaming services will be launched on September 19. It is evident that the company is now pricing many of its offers more competitively, rather than simply targeting ...