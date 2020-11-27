Aspiration and realism: How Kashmir and Palestine have a similar story

In the Kashmir valley, as with Palestine, it would be doubly cruel to blame the victims of history and circumstance for what has befallen them. The people in these now (but not always) benighted places have endured alienation, the abuse of civil liberties, constant humiliation and even torture, and the loss of their homes and even lives.

In Kashmir, this encompasses both Muslims and Hindus, though the majority is of course Muslim. In both parts of the world, history now seems to be marching on, leaving the losers to ponder over what might have been. The world is increasingly coming to terms ...