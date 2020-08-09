Atmanirbhar in defence

As promised in the recently released draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy and draft Defence Acquisition Procedure, the defence ministry has issued a list of weapons platforms and defence equipment that will be embargoed for import, with year-wise timelines, from now to 2024.

This is intended to provide domestic defence firms the confidence to develop import-embargoed defence equipment, using their own technology or capability sourced from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with the assurance that the military will not eventually import ...