Atmanirbharata's white knight

The raging coronavirus pandemic has spawned another contagion, that of pessimism about the Indian economy. Here is a modest effort at highlighting some bright spots lest this gloom-and-doom makes us despair.

Agriculture has not only been feeding us all but, more importantly, in the Covid lockdowns has buttressed its role as the employer of the last resort by absorbing the army of migrant workers returning home. The free distribution of 5 kg of grain per month to 800 million people for eight months under the government’s Garib Kalyan Yojana requires 32 million tonnes of grain. ...