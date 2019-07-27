Behind the FaceApp magic

The latest app to take social media by storm raises new questions about privacy breaches, data misuse, and the commercial monetisation of social media. FaceApp has a tiny team of 12 people based in St Petersburg. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to morph portraits.

Users upload digital portraits to a cloud, where these are processed to create likenesses of themselves as they will look (or looked) a decade or two later (or earlier). FaceApp also “gender-switches” portraits, and facial expressions, on request. It is an intriguing business. The AI must not only apply ...