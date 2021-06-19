Best of BS Opinion: 30 years after 1991, NDA's Bermuda Triangle & more

-
Next week will mark three decades since the Narasimha Rao government assumed office and set in motion radical reforms that changed the direction and speed of the Indian economy. But after 30 years, the most important task, economically and from the welfare angle, is to get people back to work, and to promote job-intensive activities. It has not been done for the last 30 years, or the previous 30. The fate of the next 30 years hinges on this issue, writes T N Ninan
Banning Twitter, and forcing it out of India, is possible.
The set of five nations which have blocked Twitter include China, Iran, North Korea, Turkmenistan and most recently, Nigeria. None of these are shining examples of free democracies, writes Devangshu Datta
The government has to generate a huge amount of employment without giving an upward push to inflation, while keeping subsistence spending intact. It’s the classic trade-off between inflation and growth, but this time it has a beard too — subsistence spending of unprecedented amounts, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan
