De-extinction: A mammoth task
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A less predictable outlook, de-extinction, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that with the advanced economies slowing further, if not sliding into recession, and oil prices unlikely to provide relief because of the production cuts announced by oil exporters, there will be little international support for Indian economic buoyancy. Read here

In other views:

Wars aren’t won with peacetime economies, writes Joseph E Stiglitz. Read here

Kumar Abishek talks about the possibility of de-extinction. Read here

TCA Srinivasa Raghavan argues why the time has come to ask if Lord’s should not be displaced as the “home” of cricket, which should be Mumbai.

After all, it’s the BCCI that sustains the International Cricket Council. Read here

Quote of the day

“As far as monetary policy is concerned, moderation in core inflation should be the priority.”

Monetary Policy Committee Member Shashanka Bhide

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 06:30 IST

