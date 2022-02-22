Best of BS Opinion: Additional disclosures, RBI's policy dilemma & more

-
Investors in the IPOs of new age technology companies have received a strong reality check after their poor post-listing performance.
Now a Securities and Exchange Board of India’s discussion paper proposes changes and additions to mandatory disclosures during IPOs that may offer investors a better sense of the actual business dynamics in such companies which tend to be loss-making for extended periods, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
Indrajit Gupta recounts the role of two “positive deviants” in the scandal-ridden National Stock Exchange saga who stood up for what they believed in. Read it here
The second edit argues that to make the green hydrogen policy work, India needs a more comprehensive approach that incentivises industries to buy the fuel. Read it here
K P Krishnan explains why public debt management needs to be separated from monetary policy and makes the case for the creation of a dedicated public debt management agency. Read it here
