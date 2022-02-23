Best of BS Opinion: Alternative growth path, onerous disclosures & more

The idea of becoming a manufacturing export powerhouse like China, as the vision in the latest Budget suggests, may not be feasible for India, former governor Raghuram Rajan has argued in a paper co-authored with Rohit Lamba. Instead, they recommend that India should strengthen its position in services. Is this a workable strategy for faster growth? The top edit outlines the pros and cons. Read it here

Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman examine the options for India as a high fiscal deficit and interest burden signal the return of monetary policy influenced by public finance.

A K Bhattacharya points out that the fiscal consolidation plan outlined in the Budget leaves two critical questions unanswered: the promised amendment to the FRBM Act and the glide path for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The second edit explains the tricky issues that the new reporting requirements for the CSR mandate pose for companies.