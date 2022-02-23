Best of BS Opinion: Alternative growth path, onerous disclosures & more

The idea of becoming a manufacturing export powerhouse like China, as the vision in the latest Budget suggests, may not be feasible for India, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan has argued in a paper co-authored with Rohit Lamba. Instead, they recommend that India should strengthen its position in services. Is this a workable strategy for faster growth? The top edit outlines the pros and cons. Read it here
In other views:
Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman examine the options for India as a high fiscal deficit and interest burden signal the return of monetary policy influenced by public finance.
Read it here
A K Bhattacharya points out that the fiscal consolidation plan outlined in the Budget leaves two critical questions unanswered: the promised amendment to the FRBM Act and the glide path for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Read it here
The second edit explains the tricky issues that the new reporting requirements for the CSR mandate pose for companies. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU