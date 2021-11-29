JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

MC12 delay gives time for entrenched positions' review
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: An open letter to PM, cryptocurrency regulation & more

Here are the best of BS Opinion pieces of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Narendra Modi | cryptocurrency

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

There are many shades of reform and regulation. Both unlike and like each other. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s open letter to the prime minister has suggestions for public sector bank reforms.

Read it here

Ajay Shah talks of ways of regulating cryptocurrencies. Read it here

R Gopalakishnan says constructive dissonance is good for organisations. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Sangh is not an all-India music school … Sangh is neither an all-India gym nor a martial arts club … Sangh is not a military organisation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 29 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.