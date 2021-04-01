Best of BS Opinion: Backsliding without broadband, Covid-19 vaccine & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day

The instincts underlying must not be normalised.

The emerging world, including India, has the most to lose if the pressures of the pandemic lead to de-globalisation, argues our lead editorial.

We are losing out on so much of our potential in the area of communication because of regulatory constraints, writes Shyam Ponappa

The Indian power consumer, in addition to being given the choice of buying green electricity only, might also get to choose the supplier soon, writes Vandana Gombar