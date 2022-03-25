Best of BS Opinion: Beyond $400 billion, food processing potential & more

-
The current export boom has enabled India to attain the $400 billion target for the current fiscal year, a significant achievement when set against near-stagnant levels of the past decade. But the factors driving this boom – high commodity prices and post-pandemic recovery in demand – are unlikely to last, pointing to an urgent need for constructive policy support to create a sustainable export sector, the top edit points out. Read it here
