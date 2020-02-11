Best of BS Opinion: Budget's tax revenue estimates, RCEP talks, and more

Should not India's import substitution policy choice be reflected in a weaker rupee exchange rate? If there are no jobs in rural regions, how can the unemployment rate there be lower? What is the best way to mitigate a locust invasion? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The Public Safety Act dossiers against former J&K CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who completed six months of house arrest, appear to have come straight from the playbook of the world’s most authoritarian regimes, says our top edit.

The Budget for 2020-21 has received plaudits for trying to restore transparency and credibility to the government numbers but on closer analysis some aspects of the budgeting appear optimistic, says our second edit.

India is turning away from the 25-year trend towards enhanced economic liberalisation and embrace of globalisation, writes Shyam Saran, senior fellow, CPR.

Budgets no longer present a true picture of government finances, writes Shreekant Sambrani.

India's unemployment rate is 7.2% in January 2020.

While the unemployment rate is lower in rural India, it is also less meaningful, writes Mahesh Vyas, chairman and managing director, CMIE.

Effective monitoring for timely warning and prompt large-scale control operations seem imperative to handle a locust invasion, says Surinder Sud.