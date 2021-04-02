JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The bare necessities for India
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Changing a monolith, bare necessities for India & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Indian military

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

indian army, military, border, defence
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Our pursuit of reforms should not stop at the military’s door. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Changing a monolithic military: Ajai Shukla looks at how it can be done

The Latest Economic Survey presents a fresh index of national well-being, says Vinayak Chatterjee

Our edit says reversing the lowering of interest rates on small savings schemes should have been avoided

QUOTE

The orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn.

Interest rates on small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-21 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 02 2021. 02:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.