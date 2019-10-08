JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Labour metrics improve in September 2019
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Corporation tax cut, financial sector stress, and more

Will the corporate tax cut do the trick? Is the fiscal deficit target too stiff? Kanika Datta sums up the views

Kanika Datta 

Fiscal deficit target, fiscal deficit
Representative Image

Economic growth and its discontents remains a key concern among opinion writers. Is the government on the right track? What’s the outlook for the financial sector? Will the corporate tax cut do the trick? Is the fiscal deficit target too stiff? Kanika Datta sums up the views

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha weighs in on the fiscal deficit debate and explains why the criticisms about stiff targets may be off the mark. Read it here

The government needs to look beyond large corporations and release the growth potential of farmers and small entrepreneurs. Nitin Desai explains how to go about it. Read here

Every September onion prices soar and by November they decline, but the solutions for this annual crisis remain shrouded in mysteries that no policy-makers seems capable of deciphering, writes Shreekant Sambrani. Read here

The lead edit explains why the Indo-Bangladesh relationship can achieve much more than it traditionally delivers. Read it here

The RBI’s latest monetary policy report underlines the acuteness of financial sector stress, but it is not obvious how the system will come out of it, says the second edit. Read it here


Quote of the day

‘You have to be far more Zen to survive in this country.’

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma on being an entrepreneur in India
First Published: Tue, October 08 2019. 06:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU