JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A new frontier for regulators
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Cost of possible war, related-party trouble, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Russia Ukraine crisis
Photo: Bloomberg

Our first edit says diplomatic efforts to calm the crisis in Ukraine must succeed.

The second edit argues the market regulator should consider modifying or removing the clause about seeking shareholder approval in related-party transactions.

One hopes in refashioning the history of India’s freedom struggle (to the exigencies of the moment), the most precious of its legacies does not fall prey to current politics, says Shyam Saran

How to define a “group of companies”? Amit Tandon gives the answer.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

The CII had submitted that separating the roles of non-executive chairperson and managing director/chief executive officer could act as an impediment to a conducive business environment.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 16 2022. 06:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.