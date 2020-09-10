Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact, ICICI-Videocon case, and more

The Indian economy contracted by about 24 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Most analysts are now revising their full-year forecast downwards. Business Standard opinion pieces for the day, apart from other policy issues, talk about future possibilities and what the government should do.
I do not foresee a rapid recovery to strong economic growth in the medium-term, that is, beyond 2021-22. As I wrote in June, average, medium-term growth higher than 3-5 per cent looks a bridge too far, writes former chief economic adviser to the Government of India Shankar Acharya
For the country's sake, senior officials and ministers should take active steps to exit a bubble in which they are exposed only to supportive or politically “reliable” opinions.
The economy needs action. At this time, any further mis-steps will prove very costly indeed, and well-intentioned advice should be given due attention, argues our lead editorial
Enforcement Directorate has to show more closures of the cases to prove that it means business, writes Shyamal Majumdar
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU