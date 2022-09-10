Best of BS Opinion: Covid's medium-term impact, myth of good dictator, more

-
India’s performance in human development continues to disappoint.
In this context, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes, while India needs to improve its physical infrastructure, that is no less true of social infrastructure. Capability-building has to be understood and addressed in its full meaning. Read here
In other views:
We have the historical experiences of several millennia to show that authoritarianism doesn’t work, except for the chap at the top, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here
It is very doubtful that the British monarchy would have survived unreformed for this long if not for the specific character of the woman who died, after 70 years in the job, this week, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here
