Best of BS Opinion: Dangerous divergence, fixing the quality problem & more

In the context of growing economic divergence between states, our lead editorial highlights that unless action is taken to address the degree of regional inequality in India, there is widespread concern that such inequality is now great enough to pose a major challenge to India's unitary and federal structure itself.

Both the central government and states offer freebies, but Delhi is an outlier because it has high revenues and low fiscal responsibilities, writes R Jagannathan.

The government never thought that quality was critical to becoming a major manufacturing hub, notes Prosenjit Datta.