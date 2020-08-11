JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials

Why is everyone buying gold?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Epicentre of Covid, revival in employment, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
Ram temple | BS Opinion

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Faith or pandemic – there are opportunities, and obvious questions. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

When the prime minister said that Ram had always resided in the hearts of his bhakhts, he was right.

But then why does Ram need a man-made temple to reside in? The humanistic spirit embedded in the Indian epics is better understood in Southeast Asia, says Shyam Saran

With the pandemic slowing the once-booming domestic market, Indian carriers are discovering virtues in the international passenger and cargo business. Anjuli Bhargava explores the issues

Salaried jobs in July 2020 were 22 per cent lower than their level in the last financial year, says Mahesh Vyas. But the picture is good in the case of informal jobs.

OUR EDIT SAYS:

India needs a broader strategy to deal with the evolving (pandemic) situation, and the Centre will need to take the lead Read here

QUOTE

(Congratulations to the MP chief minister on) managing the COVID-19 scenario in Madhya Pradesh in spite of taking oath during the pandemic. (But) the state has worrying maternal and child health indicators

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 05:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU