Best of BS Opinion: Epicentre of Covid, revival in employment, and more

Faith or pandemic – there are opportunities, and obvious questions. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

When the prime minister said that Ram had always resided in the hearts of his bhakhts, he was right.

But then why does Ram need a man-made temple to reside in? The humanistic spirit embedded in the Indian epics is better understood in Southeast Asia, says Shyam Saran

With the pandemic slowing the once-booming domestic market, Indian carriers are discovering virtues in the international passenger and cargo business. Anjuli Bhargava explores the issues

Salaried jobs in July 2020 were 22 per cent lower than their level in the last financial year, says Mahesh Vyas. But the picture is good in the case of informal jobs.

India needs a broader strategy to deal with the evolving (pandemic) situation, and the Centre will need to take the lead