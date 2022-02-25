Best of BS Opinion: Facing the job problem, real cost of data, and more

-
The Rajasthan government’s decision to initiate an urban job guarantee scheme along the lines of the MNREGA can be seen as the first large-scale institutional response to the problems of urban unemployment revealed during the Covid-19-induced national lockdown in 2020.
The response is understandable, but given the size of the state’s debt, expanding entitlements without robust fiscal backing could be a recipe for disaster, the top edit cautions. Read it here
In other views:
Vir Sanghvi points out that the hardening of identity and communal politics means that no matter who wins the Assembly elections, the idea of India as a multicultural, liberal polity is already lost. Read it here
Dipankar Gupta predicts that the annual Budget-day “carnival” may soon become a thing of the past. Read it here
The second edit says India needs a privacy law before it monetises citizens’ data. Read it here
