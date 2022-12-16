JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Critical decisions, chaos on the ground, and more
Best of BS Opinion: GM crops will boost yields, power of 'obliquity' & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fixing India's airports, govt's stand on Voda, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Get on with Census, investment conundrum, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Defence industry perks up, wealth & inequality and more
Best of BS Opinion: Winning ways, the end of Covid Zero, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Greening of GST, hard truths about soft power & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fixing gas prices, Delhi's pollution crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth restrictions, carbon sinks, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
No reform without change
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Familiar script along border, a cautionary tale & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Global wealth

Opacity hindering development and bilateral relations is global and domestic. This works itself through all echelons of the policy establishment.

Rathin Roy: There are no market-based solutions to the problems we face. Reforming archaic, colonial governance is not on the table.

Aakar Patel: There seems to be a desire for opacity when it comes to confronting China, which has been coded into the Indian establishment.

But India would benefit from transparency

Ambi Parameswaran compares buying brands and building brands.

The first edit says the biggest challenge for policymakers would be to push growth over the next few quarters. And the second edit highlights lessons from Bangladesh’s economic difficulties

Quote

Nitish Kumar imposed prohibition (in Bihar). So, it is his responsibility to ensure that it is successful. We (BJP) are not in favour of ending it.

BJP MP Sushil Modi

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.