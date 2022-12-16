Best of BS Opinion: Familiar script along border, a cautionary tale & more

-
ALSO READ
CEPA: When it comes to trade with Bangladesh, India is far behind China
A familiar script along the border
Fitch affirms Bangladesh's issuer default rating at 'BB-'; outlook stable
Best of BS Opinion: China's zero Covid policy, fiscal weakness, and more
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs Bangladesh at Adelaide
Opacity hindering development and bilateral relations is global and domestic. This works itself through all echelons of the policy establishment.
Rathin Roy: There are no market-based solutions to the problems we face. Reforming archaic, colonial governance is not on the table.
Aakar Patel: There seems to be a desire for opacity when it comes to confronting China, which has been coded into the Indian establishment.
But India would benefit from transparency
Ambi Parameswaran compares buying brands and building brands.The first edit says the biggest challenge for policymakers would be to push growth over the next few quarters. And the second edit highlights lessons from Bangladesh’s economic difficulties
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU