Best of BS Opinion: Finance Commission report, farm spending, and more

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2020: 15th Finance Commission calls for new legal fiscal framework
Budget 2020: 15th Finance Commission revives performance-linked incentives
Budget 2020: 15th Finance Commission report pulls no punches on key issues
15th Finance Commission may submit interim report to President on Saturday
Why 15th Finance Commission will be the last word on key Budget numbers
The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index went up to 55.5 in January, its highest level since January 2013. The manufacturing index also showed a strong up move. Although these are encouraging signs, it is difficult to conclude that economic recovery is gaining strength. It would be interesting to see how the monetary policy committee looks at these indices, which is widely expected to maintain a status quo on the policy front.
Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about the Budget, Finance Commission and other policy issues.
The Finance Commission is a constitutional body which must consider the long-term importance of Indian federalism, not the short term fiscal concerns of the government of the day.
Its final report should reflect that high duty as much as has its interim report, says our lead editorial. Read here
Budget falls short on farm reforms execution, argues our second editorial
Government litigation expenditure increased threefold from 2016 to 2018, with government being a party to around 46 per cent of lawsuits in July 2018, despite its stated intent of reducing litigation, writes Shyam Ponappa
The problem with the government’s tax revenue estimates is not new. But it got worse when the interim Budget was presented in February 2019, writes A K Bhattacharya
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU