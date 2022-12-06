Best of BS Opinion: Growth restrictions, carbon sinks, and more

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Asbe reappointed MD & CEO of NPCI for five years at firm's AGM
Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green?
NPCI's plan to acquire a stake in ONDC faces RBI hurdle, says report
NPCI sets Oct 31 as deadline to activate offline payments on RuPay cards
Walmart-backed PhonePe asks NPCI to extend the volume cap deadline
The National Payments Corporation of India did well last week to postpone the deadline for imposing a volume cap on third-party application providers.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that even if a higher market share is seen as some kind of threat to the system, it is a bit early to explore restrictive policies. If some service providers are not able to provide quality services or comparable ease of transaction, it would restrict the market and affect the overall purpose of increasing digitisation. Read here
In other views: To effectively tackle global warming and reduce carbon emissions, we have to move electricity production entirely to renewables and then electrify other parts of the economy like industrial production, transport and residential heating, all large direct consumers of fossil fuels, writes Akash Prakash. Read here
After years of focusing on clean fuels for reducing emissions, the climate conversation is beginning to focus on carbon sinks, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU