Rural sentiments upbeat in November
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Growth restrictions, carbon sinks, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today:

Rajesh Kumar 

UPI

The National Payments Corporation of India did well last week to postpone the deadline for imposing a volume cap on third-party application providers.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that even if a higher market share is seen as some kind of threat to the system, it is a bit early to explore restrictive policies. If some service providers are not able to provide quality services or comparable ease of transaction, it would restrict the market and affect the overall purpose of increasing digitisation. Read here

In other views: To effectively tackle global warming and reduce carbon emissions, we have to move electricity production entirely to renewables and then electrify other parts of the economy like industrial production, transport and residential heating, all large direct consumers of fossil fuels, writes Akash Prakash. Read here

After years of focusing on clean fuels for reducing emissions, the climate conversation is beginning to focus on carbon sinks, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here

Quote “I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

Chief executive of Vodafone Nick Read

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 06:30 IST

