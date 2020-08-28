Best of BS Opinion: GST uncertainty continues, erratic realities, and more

If the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report confirmed that the Indian economy would shrink this fiscal, a survey by Deloitte shows why. Average salaries gained just 3.6 per cent in the fiscal year that started in April, down from 8.6 per cent a year ago and less than a quarter of the companies said they would raise salaries this year, making a consumption-led recovery unlikely. This presents an opportune moment to achieve the kind of changes that could put India on a high growth trajectory.

