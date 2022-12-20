Best of BS Opinion: Guns and butter, gatekeepers of digital markets & more

-
Yet another confrontation with China across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), this time on the eastern sector, highlights a long-standing dilemma for the government. It cannot afford an actual military test with China along the LAC because the Indian military has been the subject of under-investment for so long as New Delhi consistently prioritises development over security.
The latest clashes urgently remind us that these priorities may need readjustment, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
Ajay Tyagi explains why there are limitations to building resilience through self-reliance and decoupling from the global economy. Read it here
M S Sahoo & Abha Yadav highlight the complexities involved in making digital platforms gatekeepers to maintain market contestability. Read it here
The second edit says the government’s reported plan to curb imports of “non-essential items” by increasing tariffs is ill- advised. Read it here
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 06:30 IST
