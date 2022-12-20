JUST IN
Unemployment rate rising in December
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Guns and butter, gatekeepers of digital markets & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

LAC, Ladakh

Yet another confrontation with China across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), this time on the eastern sector, highlights a long-standing dilemma for the government. It cannot afford an actual military test with China along the LAC because the Indian military has been the subject of under-investment for so long as New Delhi consistently prioritises development over security.

The latest clashes urgently remind us that these priorities may need readjustment, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Ajay Tyagi explains why there are limitations to building resilience through self-reliance and decoupling from the global economy. Read it here

M S Sahoo & Abha Yadav highlight the complexities involved in making digital platforms gatekeepers to maintain market contestability. Read it here

The second edit says the government’s reported plan to curb imports of “non-essential items” by increasing tariffs is ill- advised. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor”

Elon Musk after a Twitter poll voted him out of the CEO job

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 06:30 IST

