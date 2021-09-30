Best of BS Opinion: Improving market efficiency, Thumb on the scale & more

-
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) took some important decisions at its board meeting on Tuesday. It tightened the regulations governing related-party trades and clarified the situation with regard to contradictory regulations in the takeover code.
The Sebi board also laid down the basic guidelines for launching electronic gold trading on exchanges, cleared the way for the offering of silver exchange-traded funds and issued guidelines on setting up a social exchange segment to allow non-profits and for-profits in the social space to raise funds. In the context of related party trades, our lead editorial argues that the changes should help protect the interests of minority shareholders. Read here
In a similar context, Amit Tandon argues that if promoters have their thumb on the voting scale, regulators have no option but to raise the guardrails. Read here
A quarter-century ago, when I was chief economist of the World Bank and Doing Business was published by a separate division, the International Finance Corporation, I thought it was a terrible product, writes Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz. Read here
