Best of BS Opinion: Increase vaccine supply, focus on pollution & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day

The government has announced some new regulations for India’s programme amid a surge in new cases.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that the decision to lower the age bar is welcome, but there are questions that must be asked about whether opening up the programme can be managed given the supply of vaccines.

Our second editorial talks about the unceremonious burial of the Commission for Management for the National Capital Region of Delhi by allowing the ordinance to lapse.

The search for an able and willing independent director should not necessarily lead to databases that have sprung up, and where quality control, in the form of theoretical tests, have certified aspirants as fit and proper, writes M Damodaran