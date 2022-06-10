JUST IN
Oil shock: What the RBI can do
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing equity exposure, fintech challenge, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

The EPFO is reportedly considering increasing its equity exposure to 25 per cent

The EPFO is reportedly considering increasing its equity exposure to 25 per cent. In this context, our lead editorial notes that while the idea of increasing equity exposure is worth following — though it should be increased gradually — the retirement fund manager should first set some of the basic things in order. Read here

Digital banks are a threat, not so much to banks as to banking stability, on account of the systemic risk they pose, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read Here

Gurbachan Singh argues how the Reserve Bank of India can deal with higher oil prices in a less damaging way. Read Here

“UNCTAD foresees that the growth momentum of 2021 cannot be sustained and that global FDI flows in 2022 will likely move on a downward trajectory, at best remaining flat.”
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

First Published: Fri, June 10 2022. 06:30 IST

