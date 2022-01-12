JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Deighton's many spies in the cold
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing interest rates, the GST boost, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Modi government is elated over the steady improvement in the collection of the Goods and Service Tax. It is seen as providing a revenue cushion to government finances and as signs of an economic recovery. But, argues A K Bhattacharya, these perceptions may not be entirely justified. He explains why here

In other views:

The top edit points out that markets will have to adjust to tighter financial conditions in the coming months, which could lead to a correction in valuations. Read it here

The second edit says the production of biomedical waste has greatly expanded since the outbreak of Covid-19 but the guidelines for handling it are followed mostly in the breach. Read it here

R Gopalakrishnan examines whether the professional CEO can be entrepreneurial and vice versa. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Because of neglect of Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed, youth as well as small traders, I resign from the cabinet of Uttar Pradesh”
Swami Prasad Maurya, UP cabinet minister, who joined the Samajwadi Party

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 12 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.