Best of BS Opinion: Indigenisation costs in defence, reforming MSP and more

The myth of being your own boss
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Industry, agriculture, and entrepreneurship are still evolving. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Ajai Shukla: Make in India for defence equipment is languishing in the absence of large orders that can make local production viable. Read more here

Nivedita Mookerji: Stories on why Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had to step down as CEO capture the reality of a start-up when it has ceased to be one and yet wants to retain the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Read more here

Farmers and the government must recognise that merely reforming the MSP regime will not resolve the farm crisis, says Mihir Shah here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I want to tell them (the Congress), once our government comes to power, the man wearing ordinary clothes and whose complexion is dark will fulfil all promises. I don’t make false announcements or false promises.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the “black Englishman” charge

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 06:30 IST

