Best of BS Opinion: Legality versus morality, rising Covid-19 cases & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day

The provisional data for indirect tax collection in 2020-21, released by the Union government on Wednesday, suggests that the economy has been recovering at a faster than expected rate over the last few months.

However, rising Covid cases could reverse recent gains, argues our lead editorial

Winning against Covid means thinking ahead, at least six months, putting in place the likely scenarios of what might happen, and then planning, writes Naushad Forbes

Confronting the dilemma of law versus ethics distinguishes exemplary corporate governance from following rules, writes R Gopalakrishnan