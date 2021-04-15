Best of BS Opinion: Legality versus morality, rising Covid-19 cases & more

-
ALSO READ
Direct tax compliance set to be made easier in upcoming Budget
Direct tax mop-up betters estimate for the first time in four years
Net direct tax mop-up exceeds revised estimates at Rs 9.45 trillion in FY21
Best of BS Opinion: Increase vaccine supply, focus on pollution & more
Fortifying independent directors: Sebi's proposal may fail in practice
Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
The provisional data for indirect tax collection in 2020-21, released by the Union government on Wednesday, suggests that the economy has been recovering at a faster than expected rate over the last few months.
However, rising Covid cases could reverse recent gains, argues our lead editorial
Winning against Covid means thinking ahead, at least six months, putting in place the likely scenarios of what might happen, and then planning, writes Naushad Forbes
Confronting the dilemma of law versus ethics distinguishes exemplary corporate governance from following rules, writes R Gopalakrishnan
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU