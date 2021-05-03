Best of BS Opinion: Mamata wins, climate change, corporate sector, and more

JUST IN
Zero-zero, net zero
Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee waves to his supporters during his visit to Kalighat Temple after winning the state legislative Assembly elections, in Kolkata on May 2, 2021. Photo: ANI

It’s sad that climate change issues and job losses do not dominate elections as much as they should. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up Sunita Narain: The US stand on its emission reduction is ambitious and to an extent even fair. Corporate India is less affected as yet. The epicentre of the problem in this round is the informal sector and the small and medium enterprises.

How big is this chunk? Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you. And --- to restore normalcy, the present vaccination rate of 3 million doses per day needs to go up by three to four times, say Ajay Shah and Amrita Agarwal OUR EDIT SAYS: Neglecting the pandemic cost the BJP dear

First Published: Mon, May 03 2021. 06:31 IST

