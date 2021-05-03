Zero-zero, net zero

There was furious activity on climate change in the first weeks of April in Delhi. No, I am not talking about action to fight climate change. I am talking about words and more words — much has been written about the position that India must take or not take when it comes to declaring a net-zero goal.

Much has been discussed in closed-door meetings on this. John Kerry, the US climate envoy, was in town in the lead up to President Joe Biden’s climate leaders’ summit on April 22-23. He wanted to cajole and push us to act — say something big when the leaders meet. The ...