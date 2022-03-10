Best of BS Opinion: Managing the rupee, alternative export strategy & more

JUST IN
India's gender empowerment enigma
Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
With the given global backdrop, it is clear that there will be pressure on the rupee. However, the Reserve Bank of India would do well to not defend it despite large reserves as has been argued by some. Reserves should only be used to contain undue volatility and not to defend the currency at any particular level, argues our lead editorial.
In other views:
Instead of focusing on one over the other, India needs to view services and manufacturing as complementary, not exclusive activities, writes Amita Batra

Given the formidable barriers, it is possible to argue that the government can only do so much to advance the status of women, writes Kanika Datta
“We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.”
President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

First Published: Thu, March 10 2022. 06:30 IST

