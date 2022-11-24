JUST IN
Growth through trade
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Meritocracy & reservations, trading on growth, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today:

Topics
India-Australia free trade agreement

Kanika Datta 

10% quota

The ratification by the Australian parliament of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India and the prospect of the deal being implemented by the New Year signals a momentum shift in the stalled process of concluding free trade agreements.

But it is unclear yet how deals for liberalised trade fit in with the broad move towards greater protectionism in Indian economic policy, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit points out that the government’s framework for moderation of reviews on e-commerce platforms should be focused on ensuring fast responses to consumer complaints, not monitoring product reviews. Read it here

Jaimini Bhagwati suggests that by upholding the constitutionality of the EWS quota the Supreme Court has privileged reservations over meritocracy. Read it here

R Gopalakrishnan highlights the perils of mercurial founders who court the media. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘Why is your face turning into Saddam?’

-Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma asks Rahul Gandhi

Read our full coverage on India-Australia free trade agreement

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 06:30 IST

