Best of BS Opinion: Meritocracy & reservations, trading on growth, and more

The ratification by the Australian parliament of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) with India and the prospect of the deal being implemented by the New Year signals a momentum shift in the stalled process of concluding free trade agreements.
But it is unclear yet how deals for liberalised trade fit in with the broad move towards greater protectionism in Indian economic policy, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit points out that the government’s framework for moderation of reviews on e-commerce platforms should be focused on ensuring fast responses to consumer complaints, not monitoring product reviews. Read it here
Jaimini Bhagwati suggests that by upholding the constitutionality of the EWS quota the Supreme Court has privileged reservations over meritocracy. Read it here
R Gopalakrishnan highlights the perils of mercurial founders who court the media. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU