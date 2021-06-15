Best of BS Opinion: New idea of India, BJP is as safe as a big bank & more

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be applauded for choosing to underline the values of democracy and freedom as “India’s civilisational ethos” at the G7 summit and for adopting the “Open Societies Statement” defending “freedom of expression, both online and offline, safeguarding democracies and helping people live free from fear and oppression”. In this context, our lead editorial argues that it would be useful for the government to take a cue from the prime minister and urgently adopt an agenda to make good on these pledges given that India has seen a sharp decline in global indices tracking freedom of expression. Read here
After West Bengal, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have recognised the next run on their bank might come in Uttar Pradesh, writes Vir Sanghvi
The RBI may be inclined towards higher inflation at this stage with the view that this will help with achieving higher output and employment.
However, time and again the overall experience in the past on such a path has not been good, notes Gurbachan Singh
