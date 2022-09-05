JUST IN
Fake invoices can lead to insurance claim repudiation, shows a recent order
Best of BS opinion: Next steps on carbon, new energy conundrum, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Monday

The first edit argues in favour of taking steps to evolve a market for carbon trading. Read more The second edit says why India needs at least one more aircraft carrier. Read more

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The bad loan recovery process can get worse.

Apart from creating a distinction between financial creditors and operational creditors, the latest Supreme Court judgment also leads to the creation of a new category of default — temporary default. Read more

Ajay Shah: A new dawn for nuclear energy? Small modular reactors can have enormous implications for the Indian energy transition. Read more

Sunita Narain: The renewed interest in fossil fuels should not mean a shrinking space for renewable sources of energy. Read more

QUOTE OF THE DAY

The economy clocked growth of 13.5 per cent in the first quarter … (this) would have been cause for celebration in any other circumstance. In the event, it’s turned out be cause for disappointment and even concern.

Former RBI governor and former finance secretary D Subbarao

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 06:30 IST

