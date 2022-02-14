Best of BS Opinion: No-nonsense industrialist, nothing to sell but dreams

-
Rahul Bajaj’s imposing personality and earthy wit deflected attention from the fact that he was an Indian businessman in every sense of the term, at once patriarchal and pragmatic, says our first edit. Our second edit says in giving N Chandrasekaran another term as chairman of Tata Sons, the group is seeking continuity amid challenges.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay says India’s banking story is still evolving. Things are getting better but there are pockets of discomfort.
When the Fed hikes interest rates, the markets do not necessarily fall: Debashis Basu.
Mihir S Sharma: How do cryptocurrencies promote efficiency, growth or financial inclusion? It is precisely because there are so few convincing answers to this question that hardliners who view crypto as being little more than scams and speculation are winning the argument today.
