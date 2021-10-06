JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Liquidity normalisation is upon us
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Policy normalisation, getting to grips with net-zero

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special

Rajesh Kumar 

RBI
RBI

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to maintain the status quo on both the policy rate and stance in its meeting starting today. Financial markets would, however, want to know if the central bank is now prepared to start the policy normalisation process, or it still wants to wait and support growth by maintaining excessively high levels of liquidity in the system to keep market interest rates low.

Our lead editorial argues why the RBI should formally start preparing for policy normalisation and communicate it effectively to financial markets. Read here

An economic advisory council without businesspersons, home-makers, technology experts, psychologists and sociologists will not deliver very good advice, writes R Jagannathan. Read here

Any public commitment by India to a target date for net-zero should be seen by the world community as it’s clear, unambiguous and committed participation in battling global climate change, writes Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here

Illustration

Illustration: Binay Sinha

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The situation on the Line of Actual Control is that the Chinese Air Force is still present on three air bases on their side of the LAC. We are fully deployed and prepared on our side.”

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 06 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.