Best of BS Opinion: Policy normalisation, getting to grips with net-zero

Here is the best of Business Standard's pieces for Wednesday

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to maintain the status quo on both the policy rate and stance in its meeting starting today. Financial markets would, however, want to know if the central bank is now prepared to start the policy normalisation process, or it still wants to wait and support growth by maintaining excessively high levels of liquidity in the system to keep market interest rates low.

Our lead editorial argues why the RBI should formally start preparing for policy normalisation and communicate it effectively to financial markets. Read here

An economic advisory council without businesspersons, home-makers, technology experts, psychologists and sociologists will not deliver very good advice, writes R Jagannathan. Read here

Any public commitment by India to a target date for net-zero should be seen by the world community as it’s clear, unambiguous and committed participation in battling global climate change, writes Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here

Illustration: Binay Sinha