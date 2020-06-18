Best of BS Opinion: Questions about the LAC, freedom to choose, and more

From what India could learn from the experiences of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in the 1950s-70s about building globally competitive firms and why we must fix the economy’s backbone before we aim high for self-reliance to how prohibition of new GM crops in India has deprived local consumers of several bio-fortified — read nutrient-enriched — food products, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

For self-reliance to be effective, the country must reduce protection and invest in exports and learning, writes Naushad Forbes, co-chairman, Forbes Marshall, past president of CII, Chairman of Centre for Technology Innovation and Economic Research and Ananta Aspen Centre. Read on...

Covid-19 has forced MSMEs to become more flexible to withstand headwinds, but their stress predates the pandemic, writes Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, CEEW. Click here to read...

Both India and China must now work towards de-escalating the situation by activating all political and diplomatic lines of communication so that differences do not become full-scale confrontation, says our top edit. Read on...

In the recent stand-off with China, the US publicly made a statement of support for India, which was a first.

That might be a pointer to the shape of things to come, writes Mohan Kumar, chairman, RIS, and vice-dean & professor at Jindal School of International Relations. Click here to read...

Bar on approval of new GM products must be removed, says our second edit. Read on...