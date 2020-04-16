Best of BS Opinion: Reform for next generation, economic package, and more

It is now generally accepted that another two weeks of will impose immeasurable harm on the economy, even though the government has allowed some activities to restart.

The pages focus on the gaps in the Centre’s Covid-19 policies and the agenda for the economy going forward. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

The is necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19, but it is not yet clear how the government intends to contain the overall economic damage, says the lead edit. Read it here

Naushad Forbes outlines four focus areas for a sustainable reopening of the economy. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee suggests the creation of a National Renewal Fund as a sort of New Deal for the post-Covid-19 economy. Read it here

My column discusses gen-next reforms that focus on the young, emerging migrant workforce. Read it here

Supplies of processed and convenience foods have dwindled when their demand has surged following the extended national The second edit suggests that the industry be treated on a par with agriculture so that factories can restock the supply chain. Read it here