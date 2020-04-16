Best of BS Opinion: Reform for next generation, economic package, and more

JUST IN
The contagion in science fiction
Business Standard

Kanika Datta 

Employees of Food Corporation of India (FCI) inspect a godown of rice during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Photo: PTI

It is now generally accepted that another two weeks of lockdown will impose immeasurable harm on the economy, even though the government has allowed some activities to restart.

The opinion pages focus on the gaps in the Centre’s Covid-19 policies and the agenda for the economy going forward. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

The lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19, but it is not yet clear how the government intends to contain the overall economic damage, says the lead edit. Read it here

Naushad Forbes outlines four focus areas for a sustainable reopening of the economy. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee suggests the creation of a National Renewal Fund as a sort of New Deal for the post-Covid-19 economy. Read it here

My column discusses gen-next reforms that focus on the young, emerging migrant workforce. Read it here

Supplies of processed and convenience foods have dwindled when their demand has surged following the extended national lockdown. The second edit suggests that the industry be treated on a par with agriculture so that factories can restock the supply chain. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘Blaming others won’t help… one of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO… in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines’

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass on Donald Trump’s decision to suspend US payments to the World Health Organisation
First Published: Thu, April 16 2020. 06:32 IST

